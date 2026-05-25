College stars to ignite PVL Draft

Another wave of premier volleyball talent is about to crash into the professional ranks.
Boasting a deep field of collegiate icons and an international returnee, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft pool on 3 June guarantees a major shift in the league's competitive landscape. A total of 42 elite aspirants have thrown their names into the hat, signaling a thrilling youth revolution for the sport in the country.
Leading the stellar class is Alyssa Solomon. The 6-foot-1 opposite spiker from National University is bringing her world-class game back to the Philippines after an overseas stint in the Japan SV.League.
Playing for the Osaka Marvelous, Solomon proved her mettle on the international stage, suiting up for 30 games and unleashing 147 points (built on 116 deadly attacks, 27 blocks, and four aces). The multi-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) champion and Season 86 Finals Most Valuable Player brings elite ceiling, championship DNA, and invaluable international experience – making her the consensus presumptive number-one pick.
But Solomon is far from the only heavyweight in the coming draft.
The pool features a legendary crop of UAAP standouts ready to instantly elevate any franchise, including Camilla Lamina of National University, Bernadett Pepito of University of Santo Tomas (UST), and Niña Ytang of University of the Philippines (UP).
The UAAP excellence runs deep with former UST offensive threats Jonna Perdido and Xyza Gula, alongside UP’s core of Irah Jaboneta, Joan Monares, Heart Magsombol, and Jum Gayo.
Rounding out the formidable UAAP delegation are Far Eastern University’s Tin Ubaldo, Ann Asis, and Florize Papa; De La Salle University’s Ela Raagas, Michelle Beterina, and Sophia Sindayen; the University of the East trio of KC Cepada, Tin Ecalla, and Kayce Balingit; Adamson University's Barbie Jamili; and Ateneo de Manila University playmaker Taks Fujimoto.
Adding an international dimension to the draft is lone Filipino-foreign prospect Jade Fuentes of Cal State Dominguez Hills, a California-born, six-foot spiker who is no stranger to local volleyball, having previously suited up for La Salle before continuing her journey in the United States.
Not to be outdone, a hungry elite core from the National Collegiate Athletic Association is also looking to make a major splash in the pros.