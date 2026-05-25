College stars to ignite PVL Draft

Another wave of premier volleyball talent is about to crash into the professional ranks.

Boasting a deep field of collegiate icons and an international returnee, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft pool on 3 June guarantees a major shift in the league's competitive landscape. A total of 42 elite aspirants have thrown their names into the hat, signaling a thrilling youth revolution for the sport in the country.

Leading the stellar class is Alyssa Solomon. The 6-foot-1 opposite spiker from National University is bringing her world-class game back to the Philippines after an overseas stint in the Japan SV.League.