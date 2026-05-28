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Village chiefs trade punches for P500K local project funds

Village chiefs trade punches for P500K local project funds
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PINUKPOK, Kalinga — Two village leaders in Kalinga province traded their administrative duties for boxing gloves, stepping into the ring against each other to win government project funding for their constituents.

The unconventional match took place during a boxing tournament at the first “Gimpong Festival” in the Municipality of Pinukpok.

Village chiefs trade punches for P500K local project funds
Kalinga village chiefs trade punches for P500,000 projects

The tournament was proceeding normally until Pinukpok Mayor Jimmy Dasayon issued a challenge to the village captains in attendance, daring them to fight for their communities.

Dasayon pledged P500,000 worth of local projects to the winner’s village.

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Barangay captain Sean Awingan of Limos and barangay captain Lagi Dawaton of Bayao accepted the challenge.

Awingan took the blue corner while Dawaton fought from the red corner. The two village leaders traded jabs to the entertainment of the crowd. Awingan was declared the winner at the end of the bout, securing the half-million-peso project prize for his village.  

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