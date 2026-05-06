‘Yorme’ vows fast rollout of P200K per barangay

Manila’s 896 barangays are each entitled to a share of the fund through the Socio-Civic Projects Fund of the Office of the President.

Domagoso, who received the check from a representative of the Office of the Executive Secretary at Manila City Hall, pledged to implement the projects immediately. He cited that the aid is significant for residents, especially as the city monitors economic impacts from global tensions in the Middle East.

Each barangay’s P200,000 allocation is split into two equal components — the first P100,000 is earmarked for the Bagong Pilipinas Barangay Scholars program, which provides P20,000 each to five incoming fourth-year college students at risk of dropping out.

Priority is given to students from vulnerable households where no member has yet earned a college degree. If no fourth-year students are eligible, barangays may consider third-year students or those enrolled in technical-vocational courses.

The remaining P100,000 is designated for development priorities identified by the barangay, such as patrol vehicles, solar street lights, generators and flood water pumps.