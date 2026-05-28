Victorias City rental housing rises

More than 2,400 residents of Victorias City, including informal settler families and farm workers, are expected to benefit from a rental housing project under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Wednesday began construction of the Victorias Residences project in Barangay XIX with a concrete-pouring ceremony led by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.