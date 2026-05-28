SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NEWS

Victorias City rental housing rises

In response, Aliling said the Expanded 4PH Program seeks not only to build housing units but to create sustainable communities for Filipino families.
BREAKING ground Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling leads the ceremonial concrete pouring for the Victorias Residences housing project in Victorias City under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.
BREAKING ground Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling leads the ceremonial concrete pouring for the Victorias Residences housing project in Victorias City under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.Photograph courtesy of DHSUD
Published on

More than 2,400 residents of Victorias City, including informal settler families and farm workers, are expected to benefit from a rental housing project under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Wednesday began construction of the Victorias Residences project in Barangay XIX with a concrete-pouring ceremony led by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

BREAKING ground Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling leads the ceremonial concrete pouring for the Victorias Residences housing project in Victorias City under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.
4PH housing project to rise in Victorias City

Joining Aliling were DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., DHSUD Negros Island Region officer-in-charge Elenita Canete, Victorias City Mayor Abelardo Bantug and other local and housing officials.

The Victorias Residences will consist of four five-story residential buildings. Once completed, the project will provide homes to more than 2,400 residents.

BREAKING ground Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling leads the ceremonial concrete pouring for the Victorias Residences housing project in Victorias City under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.
Expanded 4PH program secures homes for Valenzuela families

Mayor Bantug thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the DHSUD for bringing the project to Victorias City. 

In response, Aliling said the Expanded 4PH Program seeks not only to build housing units but to create sustainable communities for Filipino families.     

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph