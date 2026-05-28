Victorias City rental housing rises

More than 2,400 residents of Victorias City, including informal settler families and farm workers, are expected to benefit from a rental housing project under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Wednesday began construction of the Victorias Residences project in Barangay XIX with a concrete-pouring ceremony led by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.
Joining Aliling were DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., DHSUD Negros Island Region officer-in-charge Elenita Canete, Victorias City Mayor Abelardo Bantug and other local and housing officials.
The Victorias Residences will consist of four five-story residential buildings. Once completed, the project will provide homes to more than 2,400 residents.
Mayor Bantug thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the DHSUD for bringing the project to Victorias City.
In response, Aliling said the Expanded 4PH Program seeks not only to build housing units but to create sustainable communities for Filipino families.