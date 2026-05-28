4PH housing project to rise in Victorias City

The project, one of the pilot rental housing developments under the expanded 4PH program, will have at least four five-story residential buildings for qualified beneficiaries.

Victorias City Mayor Abelardo Bantug thanked Marcos and DHSUD for bringing the project to the city, saying it would help families seeking secure and decent housing.

“Alinsunod sa utos ni Pangulong Marcos Jr., layunin nating mabigyan ng disenteng tahanan ang mga pamilyang Pilipino na matagal nang naghihintay ng pagkakataong magkaroon ng maayos na matitirhan. Ang pagsisimula ng konstruksyon sa Victorias Residences ay simula din ng pangarap na unti-unti nating isinasakatuparan,” Aliling said.

DHSUD said the project is part of the administration’s efforts to expand housing access for underserved sectors, including informal settlers, minimum-wage earners and agricultural workers.