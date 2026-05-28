SM Supermalls draw 180K registrants

A nationwide partnership between the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and SM Supermalls drew about 180,000 voter registrants across 46 shopping centers, contributing to a record-breaking turnout for the upcoming local elections.

The mall-based registration setup, which ran from 20 October 2025 to 18 May 2026, allowed Filipinos to register, transfer, or reactivate their voter records inside air-conditioned shopping hubs.

Comelec officially recorded 5,470,889 new voter registrants during the seven-month cycle ahead of the 2 November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.