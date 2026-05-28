SM Supermalls draw 180K registrants

A nationwide partnership between the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and SM Supermalls drew about 180,000 voter registrants across 46 shopping centers, contributing to a record-breaking turnout for the upcoming local elections.
The mall-based registration setup, which ran from 20 October 2025 to 18 May 2026, allowed Filipinos to register, transfer, or reactivate their voter records inside air-conditioned shopping hubs.
Comelec officially recorded 5,470,889 new voter registrants during the seven-month cycle ahead of the 2 November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.
Election officials said the final volume significantly exceeded initial projections, marking one of the most successful turnouts in local history.
Data from the commission revealed distinct demographic shifts and geographic concentrations across the regions.
Applications trended higher among females, with approximately 1.91 million female applicants compared to about 1.79 million male applicants. While regular voters aged 18 and older formed the clear majority, more than 350,000 youth voters aged 15 to 17 registered specifically for the Sangguniang Kabataan, the youth council elections.
Regional metrics showed heavy registration density concentrated in major urban areas and populous island clusters.
Region IV-A, or CALABARZON, led the country with more than 610,000 applications, followed closely by Central Luzon, the National Capital Region and Central Visayas.