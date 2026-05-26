BSKE voters reach 71M

“More or less, in the 2025 elections, we had 68 million regular voters,” Garcia said in an interview. “Now, we have more or less 71 million regular voters.”

Garcia added that the number of registered Sangguniang Kabataan voters has reached about 25 million ahead of the polls.

Approximately 5.6 million people registered to vote during the latest registration period, which ran from 20 October 2025, through 18 May 2026. Voter registration is expected to resume in February 2027 following the conclusion of the elections.