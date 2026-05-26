BSKE voters reach 71M

The number of registered regular voters in the country has increased to approximately 71 million ahead of the November Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.
Comelec chairperson George Garcia said the figure marks a steady increase from the estimated 68 million regular voters recorded during the 2025 national and local elections.
“More or less, in the 2025 elections, we had 68 million regular voters,” Garcia said in an interview. “Now, we have more or less 71 million regular voters.”
Garcia added that the number of registered Sangguniang Kabataan voters has reached about 25 million ahead of the polls.
Approximately 5.6 million people registered to vote during the latest registration period, which ran from 20 October 2025, through 18 May 2026. Voter registration is expected to resume in February 2027 following the conclusion of the elections.
Garcia clarified the voting process for younger citizens participating in the synchronized polls, noting that registered youth voters must be between 15 and 30 years old.
Voters aged 15 to 17 will receive only one ballot to vote for youth council candidates. Voters aged 18 to 30 will receive two ballots — one for the youth council and another for the barangay, or village, elections.