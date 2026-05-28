SM Supermalls logs 180,000 voter registrants for BSKE

The setup allowed Filipinos to register, transfer, or reactivate their voter records inside participating SM malls through air-conditioned and secured registration sites.

According to Comelec, a total of 5,470,889 new voter registrants were recorded nationwide during the seven-month registration period from 20 October 2025 to 18 May 2026, surpassing initial projections and marking one of the highest turnouts in local election registration history.

Data released by Comelec also showed higher participation among female applicants, with around 1.91 million registrants compared to approximately 1.79 million male applicants.

While regular voters aged 18 and above accounted for the majority of applications, more than 350,000 youth voters aged 15 to 17 also registered for the Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Regional data showed the highest concentration of applications coming from CALABARZON with more than 610,000 registrants, followed by Region III, the National Capital Region, and Region VII.