A certain lawmaker has been making noise on the House floor, and the target is one of the country’s most storied and most embattled broadcasting empires.
Word reaching Nosy Tarsee’s delicate ears is that this representative is pushing for a full legislative inquiry into how a broadcast network has managed to stay on television screens despite Congress pulling the plug on its legal right to broadcast six whole years ago.
Its cozy blocktime arrangements with a rival network are not quite the innocent airtime rentals they’re being dressed up to be.
“Public airwaves are a privilege, not a right,” the solon reportedly thundered.
The proposed probe reportedly won’t stop at broadcast agreements. Nosy Tarsee hears the inquiry is also considering foreign ownership questions, unsettled labor grievances, and some inconvenient tax conversations that never quite got resolved.
The big question everyone’s whispering in the corridors: Are these partnerships a legal workaround — or a loophole dressed in a broadcast signal?