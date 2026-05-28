Lawmaker seeks probe into ABS-CBN broadcast partnerships

The lawmaker argued that the partnerships may effectively allow the network to maintain nationwide broadcasting operations despite Congress’ rejection of its franchise renewal application six years ago.

According to De Jesus, the use of public airwaves is a legislative privilege subject to congressional regulation and not an inherent right.

He said the existing agreements appear to go beyond traditional airtime leasing arrangements and may create what he described as a “regulatory imbalance,” where fully franchised broadcasters remain subject to stricter compliance standards.

The proposed inquiry would also examine ABS-CBN’s corporate governance and ownership structure, including issues involving constitutional restrictions on foreign participation in mass media, labor concerns, and previously flagged tax obligations.

De Jesus urged fellow lawmakers to determine whether the strategic partnerships comply with existing laws and whether reforms are needed to preserve the integrity of the country’s broadcasting franchise system.