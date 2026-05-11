Even my program, “Yes Yes Yo, Topacio,” which has been running for almost nine years on DWIZ, got the axe because of my incessant tirades against corruption in government. To be candid, it used to have a limited audience when it began in 2017, but it became number one in ratings within DWIZ three years ago when the UniTeam broke up and I took the side of the emergent Opposition. It quickly displaced the erstwhile top-rater “Karambola,” populated by Marcos diehards.

And while there were pressures brought to bear to cancel my show, all were vigorously resisted by my friend, the late Edgard Cabangon Chua, son of another great friend, Ambassador Tony Cabangon Chua. But because Amba Tony has since passed on, and with the recent death of Boss Edgard due to cancer, people of less resolute stuff are now at the helm of the station.

The powers-that-be used the power of the purse — it was, after all, PAGCOR, PCSO and PhilHealth, government corporations all, that were the biggest advertisers on the show — to silence the only voice of dissent in an otherwise pro-administration station. Being businessmen, the new generation preferred revenue over ratings and stuck with Karambola, which struggles to get two thousand listeners and viewers on primetime, while my show easily hits forty to fifty thousand.

The ultimate good desired is better reached through the free trade of ideas, to paraphrase the late Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes. But the present dispensation, unable to defend itself from its scandals, wants to have a monopoly of media.

These are indeed dangerous days for media in the country, a veritable media noche — a dark day for free expression.