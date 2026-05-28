Singh, Lim face fierce semis foes

Top seed Digvijay Singh and second-ranked AJ Lim dismantled their respective rivals to move within a victory of a highly anticipated championship showdown, anchoring a thrilling men’s singles semifinal picture as the P2-million Palawan Open 2026 reached a fever pitch at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Standing in the way of their projected collision, however, are two formidable contenders fresh off explosive quarterfinal performances Wednesday, promising fans a weekend of high-octane tennis action.

Battling through oppressive, blistering summer heat, Singh sustained his ruthless form.

The 6-foot-3 ace from Haryana — a multiple ITF World Tennis Tour champion and Davis Cup veteran — cruised past Jarell Edangga, 6-0, 1-0 (ret.), before smothering John Kendrick Bona, 6-1, 6-0, to claim the first Final Four slot and a shot at the top P300,000 purse.