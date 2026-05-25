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TENNIS

Singh, Lim crush foes in Palawan Open kickoff

ERIC Jed Olivarez sizzles early, posting a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Raphael Villanueva in the opening salvo of the Palawan Open 2026 on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
ERIC Jed Olivarez sizzles early, posting a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Raphael Villanueva in the opening salvo of the Palawan Open 2026 on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center. Photograph courtesy of PHILTA
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The top guns of the Palawan Open 2026 unleashed an overwhelming display of power and resolve during Sunday's kickoff, dismantling their unfancied rivals to signal a ruthless start to the blue-ribbon event at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Bannering the heavy-handed onslaught was top seed Digvijay Pratap Singh of India, who barely worked up a sweat in dispatching local challenger Ethan Cablitas with a solid 6-0, 6-0 shutout. The ATP-ranked star advanced effortlessly to the second round against Jeremiah Latorre, who moved on following a 7-5, 1-0 (ret.) victory over Kian Sanchez.

ERIC Jed Olivarez sizzles early, posting a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Raphael Villanueva in the opening salvo of the Palawan Open 2026 on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
Rich Palawan Open unwraps new era for Phl tennis

Matching Singh's clinical precision in the lower half of the 64-player draw, No. 2 seed Alberto "AJ" Lim Jr. likewise served notice of his title aspirations. The local favorite dominated Adrian Cagitlan with his own commanding shutout victory.

ERIC Jed Olivarez sizzles early, posting a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Raphael Villanueva in the opening salvo of the Palawan Open 2026 on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.
Palawan Open sparks new era for Phl tennis

Third-ranked Eric Jed Olivarez, coming off a stellar quarterfinal run in China, dropped only two games in a 6-1, 6-1 dismantling of Raphael Villanueva. Meanwhile, fourth seed Christopher Papa of the United States effortlessly advanced to the next round via a walkover win over Isaac Lim.

The foreign contingent continued to flash their supreme form and elite pedigree, looming as dangerous spoilers capable of spoiling the local aces' championship ambitions. Fifth-seeded Aggarwal Parth of India left Joshua Ferrer clueless in another 6-0, 6-0 shutout, banking on a steady baseline game that typifies the formidable international threat.

AJ Lim Jr Digvijay Singh tennis
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