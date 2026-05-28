Shining in the rain

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — A relentless Wednesday night downpour lashed the Datu Lipus Makapandong-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex track oval, throwing a treacherous, rain-soaked obstacle at everyone chasing the gold medal in the secondary boys’ 100-meter dash.

But for Marc Eddie Marcos of MIMAROPA, it was a much-needed boost to secure the most prestigious title of the Palarong Pambansa.

With a time of 21.67 seconds, the 17-year-old sprinter from Puerto Princesa City erased the previous record of 21.86 set by current national team member Pi Durden Wangkay in the 2025 Palaro in Laoag City.

While he was happy to finally win a medal in one of the biggest grassroots tournaments backed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the son of a fisherman and a caregiver said he wanted to prove he can beat Wangkay in a real race.