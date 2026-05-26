Crossover conquest

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Switching from one sport to another isn’t always going to be smooth sailing, especially if it will be done in a competition as big as the 66th Palarong Pambansa.

Yet, Charles Nathan Boneo of CALABARZON did it otherwise as he not only won the gold in the elementary boys’ 400-meter freestyle event but also etched his name in history by setting the new meet record with a time of four minutes and 30.63 seconds here at the Datu Lipus Makapandong-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex on Tuesday.

A former triathlete, the 12-year-old Grade 6 student of Elizabeth Seton School said he liked swimming when he made the plunge in his first Palaro stint.

“It feels exciting because a lot of people cheering and getting the record feels good. I was also good at triathlon but swimming is my forte,” said Boneo, who erased the previous record of 4:31.39 set by Titus Sia of the National Capital Region (NCR) last year in Laoag City.

“I’m liking it with how I started today. I did the switch a few months ago.”

Peter Greyson Limbing of CARAGA settled for the silver medal with 4:34.46 while David Tristan Reyes of CALABARZON pocketed the bronze medal with 4:35.78.

Riannah Chantelle Coleman of the National Academy for Sports (NAS) clocked in 1:12.99 as she bagged the secondary girls’ 100m breaststroke.

The 16-year-old tanker from Clark Pampanga said what helped her reset her previous record of 1:15.46 last year was to not feel pressured and enjoy her stint in one of the biggest grassroots programs supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“I just tried to get better. I just wanted to expect good things and have fun,” Coleman said, whose father is a businessman and mother is a housewife.

“I’m trying to aim for all the golds for my events.”

Krystal Ava David of NCR picked up a silver with a time of 1:14.92 while Kassandra Jamandre of Western Visayas tallied 1:18.30 for the bronze.

Big City tankers Sophia Garra, David, Patricia Mae Santor and Nichole Rivera reset the secondary boys’ 4x50 medley relay with a time of 2:00.97, erasing the region’s previous record of 2:03.04.

In the 400m freestyle event, Anton Paulo Della of the Ilocos Region won in the secondary boys’ division with a time of 4:10.33 while Breanna Aaliyah Erno of CARAGA submitted a time of 4:38.38 to win in the secondary girls’ division.

Rafael Lentejas III of NCR struck gold in the secondary boys’ 100m backstroke with 1:01.26 minutes with FJ Catherine Cruz of Central Luzon clocking in 1:05.80 in the secondary girls’ category of the same event.

Francis Adam Rivera of NCR won the elementary boys’ 100m backstroke with a time of 1:07.77 while Sofia Ysabela Secuelan of Negros Island Region (NIR) ruled the elementary girls’ category of the same event with a time of 1:11.79.

Ashton Clyde Jose of NCR ruled the secondary boys’ 100m breaststroke with 1:05.87 while Linus Maxx Lalog of CALABARZON topped the same event in the elementary boys’ division with 1:15.55.

Aishel Cid Evangelista of NCR won the secondary boys’ 400m individual medley with a time of 4:46.36 while Riley Maddaleign Alindogan of Bicol Region won the elementary boys’ 400m freestyle with 4:52.27.

The third day starts at 6 a.m. at the same venue with the secondary boys’ 3000m kicking off the hostilities.