Butterfly King

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — When Ronald Guiriba of the National Capital Region (NCR) set the record of 28.03 seconds in the elementary boys’ 50-meter butterfly event of the Palarong Pambansa in 2000 in Bacolod City, many believed that it would remain untouched.

But last Wednesday, the unthinkable happened.

Charles Boneo of CALABARZON formally crushed the 26-year record when he clocked 27.77 seconds in the 66th edition of this prestigious grassroots tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission at the Datu Lipus Makapandong-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex here.

The Grade 6 student of Elizabeth Seton School copped his second gold medal after posting yet another record-breaking four minutes and 30.63 seconds in the elementary boys’ 400m freestyle event last Tuesday.