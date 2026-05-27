Butterfly King

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — When Ronald Guiriba of the National Capital Region (NCR) set the record of 28.03 seconds in the elementary boys’ 50-meter butterfly event of the Palarong Pambansa in 2000 in Bacolod City, many believed that it would remain untouched.
But last Wednesday, the unthinkable happened.
Charles Boneo of CALABARZON formally crushed the 26-year record when he clocked 27.77 seconds in the 66th edition of this prestigious grassroots tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission at the Datu Lipus Makapandong-Gov. Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex here.
The Grade 6 student of Elizabeth Seton School copped his second gold medal after posting yet another record-breaking four minutes and 30.63 seconds in the elementary boys’ 400m freestyle event last Tuesday.
Boneo said holding his breath in the first 25 meters of the lung-busting race was the key to his victory.
“I was really thinking positively about myself that I will get all the records,” said Boneo, a son of a businessman and a former triathlete who is making his Palaro debut this year.
“I just did not breathe in the first 25m. Whenever I do 50m, I would breathe after three strokes in the first 25. My coach told me to hold my breath and start my breathing pattern,” Boneo said.
Jacob Pestaño of CALABARZON clocked 28.74 seconds to settle for the silver medal while Brennan Hilario of Western Visayas claimed the bronze with 29.59 seconds.
Also breaking her second record in the Palaro was Riannah Coleman of the National Academy for Sports, who set a new mark in the secondary girls’ 50m breaststroke with 33.25 seconds.
The 16-year-old tanker from Clark, Pampanga, who erased her previous best of 34.24 seconds from last year in Laoag City, said staying calm has been her strategy in the Palaro as it has netted her two gold medals.
“I just relaxed more and stayed positive. I try my best not to put pressure on myself or worry about my race,” Coleman said.
Kassandra Jamandre of Western Visayas came in second place with 34.52 seconds while Krystal David of NCR tallied 34.60 for the bronze medal.
In athletics, Jhul Ian Cañalita of Central Visayas not only defended his 3,000m steeplechase gold medal but also clocked a new meet record of 9 minutes and 11.40 seconds.
The 17-year-old distance runner from Bohol was happy to go out with a bang in his final Palaro stint.
“I’m happy because I was able to win it again after only winning last year. Our training in Bohol was all worth it,” Cañalita said.
“I had to train twice a day for the Palaro back home regardless of the weather.”
Patricia Mae Santor of NCR made waves in the secondary girls’ 50m butterfly event, clocking 28.98 seconds to erase the previous record of 29.06 held by Camille Buico in 2019 in Davao City.
Anton Della of the Ilocos Region dominated the 200m individual medley after clocking 2:09.97 to erase the 2:12.14 mark set by Peter Cyrus Dean in 2024 in Cebu City.
Meadow Harrison of Central Luzon tallied 35.80 seconds in the elementary girls’ 50m breaststroke to erase the previous time of 36.51 seconds set by David in 2023 in Marikina City.
NCR topped the medal tally with 10 gold, six silver, and 10 bronze medals as of 3 p.m. as it eyes its 19th straight Palaro overall title.
CALABARZON was in second place with a 9-8-6 medal tally while Western Visayas sat in third spot with a 7-5-7 gold-silver-bronze medal haul.