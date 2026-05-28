SBMA receives medical transport vehicle from PAGCOR

Subic Bay Freeport — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) received a new patient transport vehicle from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) during a turnover ceremony Tuesday at the gaming agency’s head office.
PAGCOR president and chief operating officer Wilma T. Eisma presented the vehicle to Dr. Arlene Gravina-Cesa, officer-in-charge of the SBMA Public Health and Safety Department’s (PHSD) medical services division.
The vehicle was one of seven turned over to various government agencies and local government units that day.
Aside from the SBMA, PAGCOR donated vehicles to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, which received two, the Bureau of Corrections and the municipal governments of Manay in Davao, Narra in Palawan and Dumaguete.
SBMA chairperson and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño expressed his gratitude to PAGCOR, citing that the new unit will enhance the Subic Bay Freeport’s efficiency in delivering medical services.
“This unit will certainly enhance our PHSD during scheduled, non-emergency transfer of clinically stable patients,” Aliño said. He also thanked Eisma, a former SBMA chief, for remembering her past agency.
Meantime, PAGCOR chairperson Alejandro H. Tengco said the donation is part of a broader nationwide initiative to make basic healthcare more accessible by ensuring that communities and sectors in need can receive urgent medical attention.
“More than simply meeting targets, it reflects a clear commitment: to support healthier, more resilient communities by investing in essential services people rely on when it matters most,” Tengco said.