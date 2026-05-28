SBMA receives medical transport vehicle from PAGCOR

Subic Bay Freeport — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) received a new patient transport vehicle from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) during a turnover ceremony Tuesday at the gaming agency’s head office.

PAGCOR president and chief operating officer Wilma T. Eisma presented the vehicle to Dr. Arlene Gravina-Cesa, officer-in-charge of the SBMA Public Health and Safety Department’s (PHSD) medical services division.

The vehicle was one of seven turned over to various government agencies and local government units that day.