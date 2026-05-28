SBMA receives patient transport vehicle from PAGCOR

Aside from the SBMA, PAGCOR also donated patient transport vehicles to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) (two vehicles), Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), and the local government units of Manay, Davao; Narra, Palawan; and Dumaguete.

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño expressed his gratitude to PAGCOR for providing the agency with a patient transport vehicle, adding that the unit will be helpful in the operation of the agency in keeping the Subic Bay Freeport efficient in delivering medical services.

“My heartfelt thanks to PAGCOR, especially to Chairman Alejandro H. Tengco for providing the Freeport a patient transport vehicle. This unit will certainly enhance our PHSD during scheduled, non-emergency transfer of clinically stable patients,” he added.

“Kay Mam Amy (Eisma), marami pong salamat at hindi pa rin kayo nakakalimot sa iyong dating tahanan, ang SBMA,” he said.

Chairman Tengco said that the donation is part of the agency’s broader effort to make basic healthcare more accessible, ensuring that communities and sectors in need can receive urgent medical attention through these new patient transport vehicles.

The donation is one of many under PAGCOR’s ongoing nationwide program to distribute medical transport vehicles.

“More than simply meeting targets, it reflects a clear commitment: to support healthier, more resilient communities by investing in essential services people rely on when it matters most,” he said.