Russian threat condemned

“We also condemn recent threats by Russia to diplomatic institutions and embassies in Kyiv. This is something which we cannot accept,” said the joint statement delivered by Ukrainian UN representative Andriy Melnyk.

The statement was signed by European countries, Japan, South Korea and others. The United States was not among the signatories.

The US Embassy in Kyiv remains open, it said on Thursday.

“There are no changes to our operations and reports otherwise are false,” the embassy added in a post on X.