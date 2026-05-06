Russia issues evacuation warning to Kyiv embassies over strike threat

It urged them to "ensure the timely evacuation of personnel from diplomatic and other missions, as well as citizens, from the city of Kyiv".

Russia did not elaborate on the threat and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russia marks World War II Victory Day each year on May 9 with a massive military parade through Red Square.

The country earlier this week declared a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine between May 8 and 9 to coincide with the commemorations.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that having a ceasefire so Moscow could mark the celebration was "not serious", and that Russia was afraid Ukrainian drones would "buzz over Red Square".

Ukraine declared its own ceasefire for May 6, which Kyiv says Russia has repeatedly violated.