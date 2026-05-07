Russia warns diplomats in Kyiv, EU says won’t evacuate

The country this week declared a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine between 8 and 9 May to coincide with the commemorations.

In a note to foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations Wednesday, Russia warned it would launch a “retaliatory strike” on the Ukrainian capital, “including against decision-making centers,” if Ukraine disrupted the commemorations this Saturday.

It urged them to “ensure the timely evacuation of personnel from diplomatic and other missions, as well as citizens, from the city of Kyiv.”

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested on Monday that Moscow was afraid Ukrainian drones would “buzz over Red Square.”

Ukraine proposed its own ceasefire for 6 May, which Russia ignored.

“Today, virtually all day long, virtually every hour, we have been receiving reports of strikes from various regions,” the Ukrainian leader said.

In his evening address, Zelensky said Ukraine would “respond in kind” to Russia’s violations and decide its next steps accordingly.

Ukrainian officials reported multiple attacks throughout Wednesday when Ukraine’s unilateral ceasefire was due to be in force. At least four people died in the attacks, including two at a kindergarten in the northern Sumy region, according to officials.

On Thursday, a Russian strike wounded one person in the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional administration said.