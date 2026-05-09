CONRAD MANILA'S SWEETEST TRIBUTE TO MOM

Mothers spend a lifetime giving love in countless ways. They comfort, nurture, encourage, and place their families before themselves without asking for anything in return. This Mother’s Day, Conrad Manila invites families to celebrate the women who deserve nothing less than a day filled with sweetness, gratitude, and meaningful moments.

Throughout Mother’s Day weekend, Conrad Manila transforms into a destination where every experience is thoughtfully designed to make moms feel truly cherished. At Brasserie on 3, families can gather over generous lunch and dinner buffets featuring roasted lamb leg, slow-roasted Ohmi beef, fresh seafood, and indulgent themed desserts. Adding to the celebration, mothers dine for free with every four full-paying guests, making the experience even more special for the family’s guest of honor.