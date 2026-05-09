CONRAD MANILA'S SWEETEST TRIBUTE TO MOM

Mothers spend a lifetime giving love in countless ways. They comfort, nurture, encourage, and place their families before themselves without asking for anything in return. This Mother’s Day, Conrad Manila invites families to celebrate the women who deserve nothing less than a day filled with sweetness, gratitude, and meaningful moments.
Throughout Mother’s Day weekend, Conrad Manila transforms into a destination where every experience is thoughtfully designed to make moms feel truly cherished. At Brasserie on 3, families can gather over generous lunch and dinner buffets featuring roasted lamb leg, slow-roasted Ohmi beef, fresh seafood, and indulgent themed desserts. Adding to the celebration, mothers dine for free with every four full-paying guests, making the experience even more special for the family’s guest of honor.
For those with a sweet tooth, Wonderland Reverie offers a playful escape into the Philippines’ biggest dessert buffet. Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, the weekend-only experience features more than 100 desserts and savory creations spread across seven imaginative stations, turning every bite into a celebration of joy and wonder.
Meanwhile, China Blue by Jereme Leung presents an elegant lauriat feast crafted for sharing, while C Lounge offers an Hermès-inspired afternoon tea experience that pairs fragrance profiles with carefully curated teas and confections.
Completing the celebration are beautifully crafted pastries and cakes from Bru Coffee Bar, designed as sweet tokens of appreciation for moms who have spent years giving unconditional love. “At Conrad Manila, we want every mother to feel deeply cherished, especially this Mother’s Day,” said Rupert Hallam, General Manager of Conrad Manila.