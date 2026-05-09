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CONRAD MANILA'S SWEETEST TRIBUTE TO MOM

A FEAST of Grace, Curated for Mother at China Blue by Jereme Leung.
A FEAST of Grace, Curated for Mother at China Blue by Jereme Leung.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of conrad manila
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Mothers spend a lifetime giving love in countless ways. They comfort, nurture, encourage, and place their families before themselves without asking for anything in return. This Mother’s Day, Conrad Manila invites families to celebrate the women who deserve nothing less than a day filled with sweetness, gratitude, and meaningful moments.

Throughout Mother’s Day weekend, Conrad Manila transforms into a destination where every experience is thoughtfully designed to make moms feel truly cherished. At Brasserie on 3, families can gather over generous lunch and dinner buffets featuring roasted lamb leg, slow-roasted Ohmi beef, fresh seafood, and indulgent themed desserts. Adding to the celebration, mothers dine for free with every four full-paying guests, making the experience even more special for the family’s guest of honor.

MOM Takes Center Seat at Brasserie on 3.
MOM Takes Center Seat at Brasserie on 3.
A FEAST of Grace, Curated for Mother at China Blue by Jereme Leung.
Mother’s day, but make it delicious: A Gen Z guide to treating mom right

For those with a sweet tooth, Wonderland Reverie offers a playful escape into the Philippines’ biggest dessert buffet. Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, the weekend-only experience features more than 100 desserts and savory creations spread across seven imaginative stations, turning every bite into a celebration of joy and wonder.

Meanwhile, China Blue by Jereme Leung presents an elegant lauriat feast crafted for sharing, while C Lounge offers an Hermès-inspired afternoon tea experience that pairs fragrance profiles with carefully curated teas and confections.

HEURES d’Orange Afternoon Tea at C Lounge.
HEURES d’Orange Afternoon Tea at C Lounge.

Completing the celebration are beautifully crafted pastries and cakes from Bru Coffee Bar, designed as sweet tokens of appreciation for moms who have spent years giving unconditional love. “At Conrad Manila, we want every mother to feel deeply cherished, especially this Mother’s Day,” said Rupert Hallam, General Manager of Conrad Manila.

SWEET Ode for Mom at Bru Coffee Bar.
SWEET Ode for Mom at Bru Coffee Bar.
Mother’s Day celebration Philippines
Conrad Manila dining experience
luxury buffet Manila Brasserie on 3
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