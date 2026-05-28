Police save disoriented mother, infant

A three-day-old infant and a mother reportedly experiencing postpartum depression were brought to safety Thursday morning after a passerby alerted authorities to their condition at a busy intersection.
Reports disclosed that the woman, who had recently given birth, was spotted appearing disoriented at the corner of Gil Puyat and Makati avenues at about 8:43 a.m.
According to initial police and city welfare reports, the tip prompted an immediate search by emergency responders, who located the mother and her newborn inside a nearby convenience store 12 minutes later.
Makati police chief Col. Pedro A. Alagano Jr. and rescuers from the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office responded to the scene and transported the mother and infant to the Ospital ng Makati for urgent medical attention.
The city’s Women and Children Protection Desk and the City Social Welfare and Development Office are providing psychosocial support, assessment, and continued monitoring of the mother’s mental health.
Officials said the priority is the health and welfare of both the woman and her newborn. Health experts warn that untreated postpartum depression can impair a mother’s ability to care for herself and her child, and in severe cases, lead to life-threatening situations.
City welfare workers are coordinating to ensure continued support for the mother upon her discharge, including a formal mental health evaluation, temporary assistance and follow-up care for the infant.
Health agencies note that postpartum depression remains widely underreported in the Philippines, where stigma and limited access to mental health services often delay interventions, underscoring the critical role of community reporting and rapid crisis response.