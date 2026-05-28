Police save disoriented mother, infant

A three-day-old infant and a mother reportedly experiencing postpartum depression were brought to safety Thursday morning after a passerby alerted authorities to their condition at a busy intersection.

Reports disclosed that the woman, who had recently given birth, was spotted appearing disoriented at the corner of Gil Puyat and Makati avenues at about 8:43 a.m.

According to initial police and city welfare reports, the tip prompted an immediate search by emergency responders, who located the mother and her newborn inside a nearby convenience store 12 minutes later.