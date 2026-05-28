Phl, Japan push Makati ‘Intelligent City’ advancement

TOKYO, Japan — Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp. has partnered with Japanese firms Mitsubishi Corp. and KDDI Corp. to develop an “Intelligent City” initiative in Makati City, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque announced Wednesday.
The project was established under three memoranda of understanding signed by Philippine and Japanese companies during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Tokyo.
Officials are already considering expanding the smart city initiative to other urban areas across the Philippines.
Roque said the project will utilize artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, urban data integration platforms and advanced telecommunications to improve transportation, energy management, retail and digital civic services.
In a separate agreement, Ayala Corp., its financial technology arm Mynt, and Mitsubishi Corp. partnered to develop “Smart Life” digital services.
The collaboration, which focuses on rewards programs, ticketing services, online payment platforms, and digital marketing, is expected to generate approximately P7 billion in revenue.
A third agreement was signed among Ayala Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mynt, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to expand the reach of the mobile wallet GCash both domestically and internationally. The deal follows a previous $700 million investment in GCash by Mitsubishi and MUFG.
The fintech partnership aims to improve digital payment systems, lending services, and investment products while strengthening online security. It will also integrate GCash into Ayala and Mitsubishi’s broader business ecosystems, which span retail, real estate, energy and mobility.
Roque said the partnerships reflect strong investor confidence and highlight the Philippines’ readiness for digital innovation and smart infrastructure.
“We welcome these investments to the Philippines because they will bring meaningful benefits to Filipinos — from smarter and more connected communities to safer and more accessible digital financial services,” Roque said.
“These partnerships will make everyday transactions faster and more convenient while creating more opportunities for Filipino consumers, businesses and workers,” she added.