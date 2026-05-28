Phl, Japan push Makati ‘Intelligent City’ advancement

TOKYO, Japan — Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp. has partnered with Japanese firms Mitsubishi Corp. and KDDI Corp. to develop an “Intelligent City” initiative in Makati City, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque announced Wednesday.

The project was established under three memoranda of understanding signed by Philippine and Japanese companies during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Tokyo.

Officials are already considering expanding the smart city initiative to other urban areas across the Philippines.

Roque said the project will utilize artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, urban data integration platforms and advanced telecommunications to improve transportation, energy management, retail and digital civic services.