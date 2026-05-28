Novak pushes for schedule changes

“Obviously the feelings on the court are different when you win,” Djokovic said.

“It was a match in very difficult (weather) conditions.”

Speaking to reporters later, Djokovic suggested matches be put back to avoid playing during the hottest part of the day as temperatures in the French capital continue to go into the mid-30s Celsius.

“Honestly, with Grand Slams it shouldn’t be an issue, generally, because we have so many courts. We have lights. You know, there’s no issue. You have big courts. You can play the matches. You can reschedule some other courts and still have the crowd in the stadium and everything,” he said.