Novak pushes for schedule changes

PARIS, France (AFP) — Novak Djokovic continued his latest tilt at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title with a four-set victory on Wednesday to reach the third round of the French Open, but suggested matches should be pushed back later in the day to combat the heatwave broiling at Roland Garros.
Just like in his opening match, the 39-year-old saw off a home player, this time moving past world No. 74 Valentin Royer 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 under a blazing sun on Court Philippe Chatrier.
“Obviously the feelings on the court are different when you win,” Djokovic said.
“It was a match in very difficult (weather) conditions.”
Speaking to reporters later, Djokovic suggested matches be put back to avoid playing during the hottest part of the day as temperatures in the French capital continue to go into the mid-30s Celsius.
“Honestly, with Grand Slams it shouldn’t be an issue, generally, because we have so many courts. We have lights. You know, there’s no issue. You have big courts. You can play the matches. You can reschedule some other courts and still have the crowd in the stadium and everything,” he said.
“For example, Umag in Croatia where matches are starting later in the afternoon, you know, 5 p.m. or something, and they play until deep at night.”
“Yeah, is that ideal to go past midnight? Yeah, it’s not. But if you have, you know, certain days that you have extreme heat and conditions, then maybe that’s something to consider.”
On center court, Djokovic confidently navigated his way into a two-set lead against Royer.
The Frenchman, born some five kilometers from the Roland Garros complex, gave the local fans cause to cheer when he twice canceled out Djokovic breaks to level at 3-3 and 4-4 in the third set.