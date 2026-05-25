Djokovic faces tough start in quest of No. 25

With double-defending champion Alcaraz missing through injury, Djokovic will enter his first-round match in the night session on Stade Philippe Chatrier against France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard knowing this may well be his best chance of claiming a record-breaking 25th crown.

"It's been a lot of hours spent on the court and trying to perfect the game and the body and enable myself physically and game-wise to be ready for best of five (sets)," Djokovic told reporters Friday of his preparations as he returns from a shoulder issue.

"Let's see. I don't know whether that's going to be the case for the entire tournament, however long that tournament will be for me.”

"But Grand Slams have been, and I have said this many times, always the priority list, particularly in the last couple of years. So I can't wait to get on a court and start competing."

The third-seeded Serbian enters the tournament with little match practice on clay after only competing in the Italian Open, where he was eliminated in his opening match earlier this month.