NorMin steps up preventive health programs

The program allowed residents to access government aid without the burden and expense of traveling to the city center.

Among the participating agencies was the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), which conducted on-site registration for its Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, or YAKAP.

The flagship initiative expands access to preventive care by allowing registered members to choose accredited clinics for regular checkups, laboratory tests and prescribed medicines.

“We brought services and benefits directly to the people of Barangay Suarez,” said Karen C. Buque, a PhilHealth representative in Iligan.

Lorena Clarido, a resident who received a free medical consultation, said the caravan was a major help to vulnerable community members who cannot easily travel to the city.

Meantime, village chairperson Rossil Abrero also expressed gratitude, noting that the event saved residents from strenuous travel.

In addition to health consultations, the caravan provided free medications, a blood donation drive with rice incentives, feeding programs, PWD ID processing, and livelihood assistance such as free haircuts and equipment repair.