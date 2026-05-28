NorMin steps up preventive health programs

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — National agencies and local governments across Northern Mindanao have launched a series of integrated service caravans and health campaigns aimed at bringing medical care and social services to remote communities.
The initiatives, which span from Iligan City to the island province of Camiguin, align with a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize preventive health care, nutrition, and accessible governance.
In Iligan City, residents of Barangay Suarez recently received free access to health, social welfare, livelihood, and civil registry services during the Asenso Iliganon Serbisyo Caravan.
The program allowed residents to access government aid without the burden and expense of traveling to the city center.
Among the participating agencies was the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), which conducted on-site registration for its Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, or YAKAP.
The flagship initiative expands access to preventive care by allowing registered members to choose accredited clinics for regular checkups, laboratory tests and prescribed medicines.
“We brought services and benefits directly to the people of Barangay Suarez,” said Karen C. Buque, a PhilHealth representative in Iligan.
Lorena Clarido, a resident who received a free medical consultation, said the caravan was a major help to vulnerable community members who cannot easily travel to the city.
Meantime, village chairperson Rossil Abrero also expressed gratitude, noting that the event saved residents from strenuous travel.
In addition to health consultations, the caravan provided free medications, a blood donation drive with rice incentives, feeding programs, PWD ID processing, and livelihood assistance such as free haircuts and equipment repair.
Meanwhile, in Guinsiliban, Camiguin, the Department of Health (DoH) has introduced a 12-month Health Habit Calendar under its “Green, Healthy and Peaceful Guinsiliban” program.
The initiative aims to curb noncommunicable illnesses such as heart disease, hypertension and diabetes by promoting small, daily lifestyle changes.
Marie Jouel, a nurse with the DoH Nurse Deployment Program, said the calendar focuses on monthly priorities, including exercise in January, proper nutrition in February and mental health in May.
The strategy is backed by regular outreach initiatives like the Joanne Cares Serbisyo Caravan and Purok Kalusugan, alongside ongoing local programs like infant immunization and the Buntis Congress for pregnant women.
Complementing these local efforts, the National Nutrition Council in Northern Mindanao is strengthening its partnership with regional media organizations to promote maternal and child health.