PBBM admin programs target NorMin hunger, medical costs

Regional vice president Delio A. Aseron II said the new packages now cover up to P1.4 million for breast cancer treatment across all stages. Other expanded coverages include P175,000 for cervical cancer, up to P300,000 for colon cancer and P500,000 for acute lymphocytic leukemia in children.

The state insurer also significantly increased support for kidney-related conditions, providing up to P2.1 million for kidney transplants. For patients with end-stage renal disease, PhilHealth now covers 156 hemodialysis sessions per year at P6,350 per session.

Aseron explained that for patients requiring dialysis three times a week, the new coverage ensures PhilHealth takes care of the treatment for the entire year.

The agency has also strengthened its outpatient emergency care, covering consultations, imaging, and more than 180 types of medicines.

To improve accessibility, PhilHealth-10 has accredited 223 YAKAP clinics and 119 GAMOT pharmacies across the region to provide preventive consultations and subsidized medications. Aseron said the improvements aim to make quality healthcare simpler and more affordable for all Filipinos.