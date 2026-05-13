PBBM admin programs target NorMin hunger, medical costs

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — The national government has intensified its social protection efforts in Northern Mindanao, launching a food security program for thousands of low-income families and expanding medical coverage for life-threatening illnesses.
In Misamis Oriental, 2,297 families began receiving support under the “Walang Gutom” program. The initiative, established under Executive Orders 44 and 66, was formally launched during a food redemption event on 8 May at the Bayfront Arena.
Department of Social Welfare and Development regional director Glofelia J. Uayan said the program is designed to restore human dignity and long-term stability, calling it a promise that no family will be left behind by hunger.
Under the program, each household received P3,000 in cash assistance alongside food packs containing fresh produce, dried fish and a 25-kilogram sack of rice.
Misamis Oriental Governor Henry S. Oaminal credited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision for ensuring the basic needs of vulnerable families are met through coordinated local and national efforts.
Simultaneously, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. in Region 10 announced a major expansion of its “Z Benefit Packages” to address high medical costs for cancer and kidney disease.
Regional vice president Delio A. Aseron II said the new packages now cover up to P1.4 million for breast cancer treatment across all stages. Other expanded coverages include P175,000 for cervical cancer, up to P300,000 for colon cancer and P500,000 for acute lymphocytic leukemia in children.
The state insurer also significantly increased support for kidney-related conditions, providing up to P2.1 million for kidney transplants. For patients with end-stage renal disease, PhilHealth now covers 156 hemodialysis sessions per year at P6,350 per session.
Aseron explained that for patients requiring dialysis three times a week, the new coverage ensures PhilHealth takes care of the treatment for the entire year.
The agency has also strengthened its outpatient emergency care, covering consultations, imaging, and more than 180 types of medicines.
To improve accessibility, PhilHealth-10 has accredited 223 YAKAP clinics and 119 GAMOT pharmacies across the region to provide preventive consultations and subsidized medications. Aseron said the improvements aim to make quality healthcare simpler and more affordable for all Filipinos.