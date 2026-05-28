Mla, Tokyo strengthen defense ties amid tensions

TOKYO, Japan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. praised the Japanese government Thursday for its commitment to peaceful negotiations, framing the bilateral alliance as a critical counterweight to rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

In a rare address before a joint session of the National Diet, Japan’s bicameral parliament, Marcos emphasized that both maritime democracies remain unified in upholding international law over raw force.

The comments come as both Manila and Tokyo navigate separate, long-running maritime disputes with China.