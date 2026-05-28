Marcos: Japan, Philippines choose peace over conflict

“Peace is the foundation upon which our shared prosperity is built, and from which new possibilities can emerge. From the ashes of war, the Philippines and Japan chose reconciliation over division, and cooperation over indifference,” Marcos said.

The President stressed that both nations remain committed to upholding international law, promoting regional stability, and advocating for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

“In an increasingly complex Indo-Pacific, where tensions test the resilience of a rules-based order, our two nations remain unwavering in our commitment to uphold international law, promote stability, and advocate for the peaceful settlement of disputes,” he said.

Marcos added that both countries continue to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, guided by the principle that all states, regardless of size or power, are equal under international law.

“As maritime democracies, the Philippines and Japan are committed to strengthening maritime security and ensuring that our seas remain open, secure, and governed by rules — not by force,” he said.

The President also highlighted the Philippines’ continued push for a rules-based maritime order, noting that July will mark the 10th anniversary of the landmark arbitral ruling on the South China Sea.

“In July of this year, we will mark the tenth anniversary of the Arbitral Award on the South China Sea, which embodies our determination to resolve disputes through peaceful means and mechanisms provided under international law,” Marcos said.

He likewise acknowledged Japan’s long-standing support for peace and development initiatives in Mindanao, particularly in communities affected by conflict and instability.

Marcos also pointed to the growing defense and security partnership between Manila and Tokyo through frameworks such as the Reciprocal Access Agreement, the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, and Japan’s Official Security Assistance Program.

“Our cooperation is also clearly demonstrated in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, where our nations stand ready to help one another in times of crisis, as well as in law enforcement collaboration, where we work together to combat transnational crime and promote maritime safety,” he said.