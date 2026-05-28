Mercury rising

He will next take on Joao Fonseca after the Brazilian teenager fought back from two sets down to beat Croatia’s Dino Prizmic 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

“I hope I won’t play any more French players for the rest of the tournament,” said the third seed, who has been tied on 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court since winning the 2023 US Open, with a wry smile.

Djokovic, who beat world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open last four earlier this year, cannot meet the red-hot title favourite until the final at Roland Garros.

Djokovic powered through the first two sets, although world No. 74 Royer, who was born just five kilometers from Roland Garros, showed much more resistance in the third before extending the match in a brilliant tie-break.

The Serbian, who twice failed to consolidate breaks of serve in the third set, made no such mistake in the fourth as he belatedly booked his place in the next round on his fifth match point.