Mercury rising

PARIS, France (AFP) — Novak Djokovic extended his latest bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title with a hard-fought victory over Valentin Royer in the French Open second round on Wednesday, but women’s second seed Elena Rybakina crashed out of the tournament.
Djokovic had to come from a set down in his opening match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and was pushed hard again by another Frenchman in Royer, before finally sealing a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3 win after three and three-quarter hours on Court Philippe Chatrier.
He will next take on Joao Fonseca after the Brazilian teenager fought back from two sets down to beat Croatia’s Dino Prizmic 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.
“I hope I won’t play any more French players for the rest of the tournament,” said the third seed, who has been tied on 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court since winning the 2023 US Open, with a wry smile.
Djokovic, who beat world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open last four earlier this year, cannot meet the red-hot title favourite until the final at Roland Garros.
Djokovic powered through the first two sets, although world No. 74 Royer, who was born just five kilometers from Roland Garros, showed much more resistance in the third before extending the match in a brilliant tie-break.
The Serbian, who twice failed to consolidate breaks of serve in the third set, made no such mistake in the fourth as he belatedly booked his place in the next round on his fifth match point.
Alexander Zverev, who has reached at least the quarter-finals in five consecutive French Opens, swatted aside Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the night match.
The German second seed will continue his latest tilt at a maiden Slam title against Frenchman Quentin Halys.
Czech Jakub Mensik, the only player other than Djokovic to beat Sinner this year, needed eight match points before eventually downing Mariano Navone 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (13/11) to book a meeting with eighth seed Alex de Minaur.
Mensik collapsed on the court after the match with exhaustion and cramp as the Paris heatwave continued to take its toll.
“It’s insane to play in this weather, especially in front of the sun, to be there for more than four and a half hours, it’s just insane,” Mensik said.
Rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time, seeing off James Duckworth 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-5.
Two-time losing finalist Casper Ruud was back to full fitness after struggling with the hot weather in the first round, taking just three sets to get past Hamad Medjedovic.
Australian Open champion Rybakina blew a one-set lead to exit in dramatic fashion, slumping to a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/4) loss to Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva.