Simply unstoppable

PARIS, France (AFP) — Jannik Sinner powered into the second round of the French Open as his fellow world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also made a winning start at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Sinner needed just over two hours to beat French wildcard Clement Tabur 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 to extend his winning streak to 30 matches.

After taking all three clay-court Masters 1000 events in the run-up to Roland Garros, the 24-year-old Italian appears to have cracked the code to victory on the red dirt.

Without double-reigning champion and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the draw, top seed Sinner is considered the runaway favorite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time come the men’s final on 7 June and complete his career Grand Slam.