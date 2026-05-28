Llover’s winning mindset

TAGAYTAY CITY — The drive from my place in the coastal town of Rosario in Cavite to here took just a little over an hour.

The distance covered: 38 kilometers.

The trip took place Thursday, a day after a Muslim holiday.

As the people in the lowlands complain about the seating heat, the weather here was a pleasant 28 degrees when I arrived before 11 a.m.

Too bad I won’t be spending the night as my brief visit here is just to check out the training camp of a fast-rising Filipino puncher named Kenneth Llover.

He’s been here the last four weeks, doing steep climbs in the morning and reporting for gym work in the afternoon.