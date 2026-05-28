Leachon charges Garin with cyberlibel

Health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon has filed a cyberlibel complaint before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court against Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin over alleged defamatory statements she made on social media on 22 May.

Leachon accused Garin of falsely claiming in a video that he “killed a patient without seeing the patient” and of attempting to discredit his professional competence.

The physician and health reform advocate said the statements damaged his reputation and violated provisions of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which penalizes defamatory and slanderous remarks made through online platforms.