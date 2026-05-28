Leachon charges Garin with cyberlibel

Health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon has filed a cyberlibel complaint before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court against Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin over alleged defamatory statements she made on social media on 22 May.
Leachon accused Garin of falsely claiming in a video that he “killed a patient without seeing the patient” and of attempting to discredit his professional competence.
The physician and health reform advocate said the statements damaged his reputation and violated provisions of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which penalizes defamatory and slanderous remarks made through online platforms.
“This case is not about silencing critics. It is about drawing the line between fair comment and malicious falsehood. Integrity in governance and integrity in discourse are inseparable. Truth matters,” Leachon said.
Under the law, cyberlibel carries penalties ranging from four to 12 years imprisonment and fines from P200,000 to P1 million, depending on the offense.
Leachon said he remains focused on pursuing accountability in cases involving the misuse of public funds and social media platforms.
Garin has yet to respond to the complaint, but she had criticized Leachon for filing criminal complaints against then Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and other Cabinet officials.
“It is dangerous when limited knowledge is used to pretend expertise in the budgetary process,” Garin said in an earlier statement.
“Secretary Ralph Recto merely implemented what was clearly authorized under the General Appropriations Act. If Dr. Leachon truly believes it was illegal, why doesn’t he sue the entire Congress and Senate that passed the law?” she said.