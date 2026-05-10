Garin fires back at Leviste, belittles Dengvaxia issue

“Happy Mother’s Day, Janette Garin! Your friend said you supposedly need to vote for the impeachment because of your Dengvaxia case. After the voting, hopefully your cases will finally be resolved,” Leviste said in Filipino.

The remarks came weeks after Cavite 4th District Rep. Kiko Barzaga also revived the controversy online, saying he referred to Garin as the “Dengvaxia Queen” whenever he saw her in Congress.

Garin was the health secretary when the Dengvaxia controversy erupted in 2016 following reports linking the dengue vaccine to the deaths of several children.

However, the Department of Justice in 2025 dismissed the remaining complaints against Garin and other officials for lack of sufficient evidence directly linking the vaccine to the deaths cited in the cases.