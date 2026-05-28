Garin hit with cyberlibel complaint at QC RTC

The health reform advocate further emphasized that he has not personally participated in “badmouthing or personal attacks” against the solon and that his complaint was purely meant to condemn an unlawful action directed his way.

“This case is not about silencing critics. It is about drawing the line between fair comment and malicious falsehood. Integrity in governance and integrity in discourse are inseparable. Truth matters,” he said.

According to Leachon, the complaint was based on violations of the provisions under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 wherein remarks that illicit derogatory or slanderous remarks through online platforms are criminalized.

If proven guilty, an individual could be subjected to four to 12 years of imprisonment and be subjected to fines between P200,000 to P1,000,000 based on the gravity of the offense committed.

Leachon maintained that he remains focused on seeking accountability of individuals through issuing complaints in cases of misuse of public funds or social media.

Garin has yet to address the case filed against her, however, she did previously call out the doctor for filing a criminal case against Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and other Cabinet members.

“Delikado ang kaunting kaalaman kapag ginamit para magkunwaring eksperto sa budgetary process,” she said in a statement.

“Secretary Ralph Recto merely implemented what was clearly authorized under the General Appropriations Act. Kung talagang naniniwala si Dr. Leachon na ilegal ito, bakit hindi niya kasuhan ang buong kongreso at Senado na nagpasa ng batas?” she posited.

An adamant Garin even challenged Leachon to reveal who may be backing his efforts to continuously launch “reckless accusations” against Recto.