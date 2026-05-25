Apple David draws flak over age-gap romance with young basketball player

One viewer commented, “It is basic human decency nalang din even frontal lobe is fully developed at mid 20.”

David immediately responded to the remark during the livestream.

“What has that have to do? So ibig sabihin yung mga 18 years old hindi dapat naggigirlfriend boyfriend kasi hindi pa fully developed? So dapat yung mga 18 and below hindi naggigirlfriend boyfriend or nagkataon lang kasi mas matanda kaya biglang issue yung not fully developed?” she said.

She continued by questioning the logic behind the criticism.

“So ano ba ang point dito hindi pa fully developed yung frontal lobe niya at 18 so dapat ang mga 18 years old hindi yan nagmimake ng decisions about relationships or binibring up niyo lang yan kasi nga I’m older so now 18 years old and below ano huwag kayong magrelationship kasi hindi pa kayo developed. Ano ba yun?” David added.

The remarks came amid growing discussions online surrounding the relationship, with social media users debating age gaps, maturity, and relationship dynamics.

Supporters of the pair argued that both David and Gammad are consenting adults of legal age and questioned why their relationship has drawn intense scrutiny.

Others also pointed out what they viewed as double standards, noting that relationships involving older men and younger women often receive less backlash online.

The discussion has since continued to gain traction across social media platforms, further fueling conversations about personal autonomy, societal expectations, and age-gap relationships in modern dating culture.