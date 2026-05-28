Gazini Ganados leads strong Philippine showing at Miss Grand All Stars swimsuit preliminaries

Gazini Ganados once again proved why she remains one of the Philippines’ strongest pageant powerhouses after securing a Top 3 finish during the Preliminary Swimsuit Competition of Miss Grand International All Stars 2026.
The Filipina beauty queen impressed fans and pageant observers with her commanding runway walk, fierce confidence, and polished stage presence, earning an impressive score of 9.79. Her performance placed her among the highest scorers of the night and strengthened her status as one of the leading contenders for the inaugural Miss Grand All Stars crown.
Pageant supporters online quickly celebrated Gazini’s achievement, praising her consistency and ability to stand out in a highly competitive lineup of international queens.
Topping the preliminary swimsuit rankings was Ghana’s Faith with a score of 9.88, followed closely by Colombia’s Vanessa Pulgarin with 9.84. Gazini rounded out the Top 3, making the Philippines one of the standout countries of the competition.
Top 15 Preliminary Swimsuit Competition Scores
Faith — Ghana — 9.88
Vanessa — Colombia — 9.84
Gazini Ganados — Philippines — 9.79
Gabriella — Venezuela — 9.70
Danilka — Dominican Republic — 9.69
Makeeba — Ghana — 9.64
Lili — Armenia — 9.49
Yamilex — Dominican Republic — 9.48
Mariana — Czech Republic — 9.44
Priscilla — Colombia — 9.38
Samantha — Ecuador — 9.34
Suheyn — Peru — 9.31
Harriote — United Kingdom — 9.16
Tharina — Thailand — 9.15
Nicole — Dominican Republic — 9.11