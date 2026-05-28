Gazini Ganados leads strong Philippine showing at Miss Grand All Stars swimsuit preliminaries

Gazini Ganados once again proved why she remains one of the Philippines’ strongest pageant powerhouses after securing a Top 3 finish during the Preliminary Swimsuit Competition of Miss Grand International All Stars 2026.

The Filipina beauty queen impressed fans and pageant observers with her commanding runway walk, fierce confidence, and polished stage presence, earning an impressive score of 9.79. Her performance placed her among the highest scorers of the night and strengthened her status as one of the leading contenders for the inaugural Miss Grand All Stars crown.