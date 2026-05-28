Gazini Ganados keeps Philippines in the Miss Grand International All Stars race

Leading the rankings is Vanessa of Colombia with an impressive average score of 9.69, followed closely by Faith of Ghana with 9.62 and Mariana of the Czech Republic with 9.50. The preliminary results also highlighted powerhouse delegates from Latin America, Europe, and Asia, making this year’s All Stars competition a tightly contested battle among experienced beauty queens.

The Bareface Challenge became one of the most talked-about segments of the competition as delegates showcased their natural beauty and confidence without heavy glamour, while the Evening Gown round tested poise, sophistication, and stage impact.

With more challenges and performances ahead, pageant fans continue to rally behind Team Philippines as Gazini aims to climb higher in the rankings and bring home another international crown.

Top 15 Overall Rankings — Round 1

(Combined Evening Gown and Bareface Challenge Scores)