Gazini Ganados keeps Philippines in the Miss Grand International All Stars race

Filipina beauty queen Gazini Ganados secured a spot in the Top 15 Overall Rankings for Round 1 of the Miss Grand International All Stars 2026 competition, following the combined results of the Evening Gown and Bareface Challenge performances.
Representing the Philippines, Gazini placed 13th overall with an average score of 8.70, proving she remains a strong contender in one of the most competitive editions of the international pageant. Despite facing seasoned queens from across the globe, the former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder continued to stand out with her commanding stage presence and elegance.
Leading the rankings is Vanessa of Colombia with an impressive average score of 9.69, followed closely by Faith of Ghana with 9.62 and Mariana of the Czech Republic with 9.50. The preliminary results also highlighted powerhouse delegates from Latin America, Europe, and Asia, making this year’s All Stars competition a tightly contested battle among experienced beauty queens.
The Bareface Challenge became one of the most talked-about segments of the competition as delegates showcased their natural beauty and confidence without heavy glamour, while the Evening Gown round tested poise, sophistication, and stage impact.
With more challenges and performances ahead, pageant fans continue to rally behind Team Philippines as Gazini aims to climb higher in the rankings and bring home another international crown.
Top 15 Overall Rankings — Round 1
(Combined Evening Gown and Bareface Challenge Scores)
Vanessa — Colombia — 9.69
Faith — Ghana — 9.62
Mariana — Czech Republic — 9.50
Priscilla — Colombia — 9.36
Yamilex — Dominican Republic — 9.12
Gabriela — Venezuela — 9.07
Suheyn — Peru — 9.07
Tharina — Thailand — 8.97
Nicole — Dominican Republic — 8.89
Samantha — Ecuador — 8.88
Harriotte — United Kingdom — 8.79
Francia — Mexico — 8.72
Gazini — Philippines — 8.70
Huong — Vietnam — 8.63
Lilia — Armenia — 8.62