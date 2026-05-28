Culture-driven sustainable skincare is reshaping trends

Across Southeast Asia, cultural heritage is increasingly shaping the future of skincare as consumers move away from fast-moving beauty trends toward more intentional, sustainable self-care.
In the Philippines, the organic skincare market is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2026, driven by women-led SMEs using indigenous ingredients like coconut and pili to create cruelty-free products that support biodiversity and rural livelihoods.
A similar revival is happening in Indonesia, where brands are revitalizing ancestral practices through locally sourced ingredients. In Central Sulawesi, Nelam Ayu Kusuma founded Nelamayu Tradisional to modernize Kaili women’s self-care rituals using intergenerational knowledge. The brand transforms traditional remedies — such as black sticky rice scrubs and turmeric-based treatments — into contemporary skincare products rooted in cultural heritage.
Since its launch in 2018, Nelamayu Tradisional has grown through customer trust and word-of-mouth, while also preserving its connection to local traditions. Support from the Gampiri Interaksi helped the brand navigate licensing and regulatory challenges, allowing it to scale while staying true to its cultural and environmental values.
Today, the company sources ingredients directly from local farmers and operates a circular production model that minimizes waste by reusing byproducts. This approach strengthens rural economies, supports sustainable agriculture and reflects a broader “restorative economy” model championed by initiatives like Lingkar Temu Kabupaten Lestari or LTKL.
Across the region, this shift shows that the future of skincare is not only driven by laboratories and technology, but also by heritage, community knowledge and sustainable local ecosystems.