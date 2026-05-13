Philippine beauty market to grow $11.4B in 2035

According to a recent report by IMARC Group, the Philippine beauty and personal care market reached $6.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $11.1 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent from 2026 to 2034.

The growth is being driven by increasing demand through e-commerce platforms and the influence of social media on consumer behavior, according to market research from Statista.

Online shopping platforms such as Lazada and Shopee continue to dominate the market, while the emergence of TikTok Shop has opened new opportunities for brands to connect directly with consumers.

The continued demand for beauty-related products and services also presents opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners seeking to establish or expand their brands.

Other sectors such as salons, spas and beauty clinics are also seeing growth, driven by increased focus on self-care, personal grooming and wellness.

Despite the industry’s rapid expansion, challenges remain, including market saturation, regulatory compliance and the need to adapt to evolving consumer expectations.

“This year, the event is not just bigger, but it is also more focused on addressing the evolving needs of the beauty and wellness industry in the Philippines,” said Rungphech Chitanuwat during a press conference at the Department of Trade and Industry office in Makati City on Wednesday.

“Cosmobeauté Philippines has everything that every business needs, from showcasing innovative products to creating more meaningful connections. They don’t need to travel overseas and see other international beauty shows because Cosmobeauté Philippines is bringing the platform here,” she added.

Chitanuwat said the event’s theme reflects a forward-thinking and inclusive approach to the beauty, personal care and wellness industries.

She added that many brands are now shifting toward sustainable practices and developing inclusive products that cater to a broader market.

With industry demand projected to continue rising, brands are becoming more committed to delivering high-quality products, exceptional service and better customer experiences to remain competitive.

Cosmobeauté Philippines aims to showcase the latest developments in the beauty industry while connecting manufacturers and trade buyers to exchange knowledge, best practices and business opportunities.

The event also highlights the importance of diversity in the Philippines’ multicultural market, aligning with growing consumer demand for personalized beauty products and services.