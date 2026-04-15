DSWD taps 11 dogs as ‘Doctor Dogs’ for therapy program in Cebu

The DSWD’s Angel Pets Program, in partnership with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society, provides animal-assisted therapy for vulnerable sectors and is recognized as the first locally documented program of its kind in the country, promoting innovative psychosocial support within the social welfare sector.

The agency said an assessment was conducted by representatives from PAWS, the DSWD–Social Technology Bureau (STB), the DSWD Field Office 7–Central Visayas Social Technology Unit (STU), and the Island Rescue Organization (IRO) to evaluate the dogs’ responses to various social triggers.

Dogs of multiple breeds—including Golden Retriever, Shih Tzu, Dachshund, Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Poodle, and Aspin—participated in the screening, while their owners attended a special orientation on the program’s guidelines.

Following the screening, the DSWD said it will deploy the successful canine candidates to conduct regular therapeutic sessions with selected residents at the Home for Girls in Central Visayas.

Dumlao said the unconditional presence of Doctor Dogs can help break down barriers that traditional therapies sometimes struggle to overcome.

The program also includes advocacy campaigns promoting responsible pet ownership in local communities.

The DSWD added that it is finalizing preparations for a wider regional rollout this June to bring this specialized form of emotional support to more people.