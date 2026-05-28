Cebu road accidents drop 24%

Traffic accidents in Cebu province dropped 24 percent during the first five months of the year, though fatal crashes saw a sharp increase, local police reported Thursday.

From 1 January through 26 May, recorded traffic incidents fell to 2,688 from 3,535 during the same period in 2025, according to police data. Motorcycles were involved in 30 percent of those cases.

Despite the overall decline, instances of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide rose 26 percent, increasing to 87 cases from 69 last year. Fatalities occurred in 3 percent of all reported road incidents. The majority of the crashes, 61 percent, resulted in property damage, while 35 percent caused physical injuries.