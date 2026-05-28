Cebu road accidents drop 24%

Traffic accidents in Cebu province dropped 24 percent during the first five months of the year, though fatal crashes saw a sharp increase, local police reported Thursday.
From 1 January through 26 May, recorded traffic incidents fell to 2,688 from 3,535 during the same period in 2025, according to police data. Motorcycles were involved in 30 percent of those cases.
Despite the overall decline, instances of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide rose 26 percent, increasing to 87 cases from 69 last year. Fatalities occurred in 3 percent of all reported road incidents. The majority of the crashes, 61 percent, resulted in property damage, while 35 percent caused physical injuries.
Police Lt. Col. Jose Rovic Villarin, deputy provincial director for operations of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, shared the data during the Hisgutan Ta media forum.
He said all local stations had been ordered to reduce road incidents by 15 percent this year following a 15 percent surge in 2025, when annual cases climbed to 9,105 from 7,941 in 2024.
Villarin attributed the recent decline to proactive enforcement, including checkpoints in high-risk zones and increased patrol visibility on major highways. Police have also strictly enforced the “No Plate, No Travel” policy, local traffic laws, and the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act.
Villarin assured the public that Cebu’s roads are becoming safer, even after high-profile incidents like the February hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Cheng.
The local trends reflect a broader global challenge. According to the World Health Organization, traffic crashes kill about 1.19 million people and injure 20 million to 50 million others worldwide each year.
Road injuries remain the leading cause of death globally for children and young adults aged 5 to 29. The United Nations General Assembly has set a target to halve global traffic deaths and injuries by 2030.
Villarin reminded motorists to practice road courtesy and discipline to prevent further casualties and property damage.