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Eastern Visayas crime rate drops with Safe Cities’ initiative

Eastern Visayas crime rate drops with Safe Cities’ initiative
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PALO, Leyte — A controversial government safety program once widely criticized as “anti-poor” has been credited with cutting focus crimes by more than half across the Eastern Visayas region, police reported.

Data released by the Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8) shows that following the intensified rollout of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Safe City Initiative, the region’s eight focus crimes dropped by 57.52 percent.

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Safe City campaign cuts Eastern Visayas crime by over half

The downward trend began shortly after the program launched on 6 April 2026. Regional crime incidents initially dropped from 126 cases between 3 February and 6 March to 116 cases from 7 March to 5 April, a 7.94 percent reduction.

Eastern Visayas crime rate drops with Safe Cities’ initiative
‘Focus crimes’ decline nationwide

The decline accelerated through the spring, with police recording 113 incidents between 6 April and 6 May, followed by a sharp plunge to just 48 incidents between 7 and 20 May.

According to PRO-8 data, rape cases saw the sharpest decline, falling from 49 to 19 incidents. Theft cases dropped from 92 to 57, and robberies decreased from 25 to 20.

PRO-8 focus crimes Philippines 2026
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