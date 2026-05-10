‘Focus crimes’ decline nationwide

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the figures reflect the success of enhanced deployment strategies and community cooperation. He noted that while focus crimes are down, the PNP remains committed to maintaining a high level of operational readiness.

“The decrease in focus crimes is the result of the continuous work of our police nationwide, alongside the support of communities and local government units,” Nartatez said in Filipino. “We will not stop until the public feels even more secure in their areas.”

The PNP also reported improvements in its investigative performance. The crime solution efficiency rate — the percentage of cases where an arrest was made and a complaint filed — rose to 68.19 percent from 64.92 percent.

The crime clearance efficiency rate, which includes cases where suspects have been identified but not yet arrested, remained high at 87.15 percent.

Nartatez stressed that the PNP remains focused on speeding up police response times and strengthening evidence-driven investigations to ensure that the “Bagong PNP” serves with speed and integrity.