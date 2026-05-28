Taduran keeps eyes on Collazo

Pedro Taduran, the country’s lone world boxing champion, is not losing hope on a possible unification showdown with Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo.
The reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight king just arrived in the country after spending three days in Vietnam for the boxing body’s annual convention.
“I guess I have to wait and see what happens next month when Collazo defends his two titles against Joey Canoy (in the US),” Taduran told DAILY TRIBUNE (see related story below).
Collazo risks his World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization jewels against Canoy on 20 June at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.
Taduran feels that if Collazo repulses Canoy, the clamor for a unification clash will get stronger.
“That fight’s just three weeks from now,” said Taduran, who stopped Gustavo Perez Alvarez early last month in Temecula, California.
But what if Collazo opts to turn a blind eye once again?
“That is something I have no control of,” he said.
In the event Collazo decides to keep the Filipino at bay, Taduran said that his team, led by Viva Promotions chief Sean Gibbons, will look elsewhere.
Chinese Zhu Dianxing looms as the mandatory challenger but given the nature of his last match, a hard-earned win over Filipino Ian Abne in Cebu, it doesn’t look like he would be ready to fight anytime soon.
An option is for Taduran to travel to Japan and take on a Japanese challenger.
“August is perfect for my return to the ring. I will be ready to defend again by August,” said the native of Libon in Albay.
In the meantime, Taduran will head back to the gym following his Vietnam trip.
Actually, Taduran didn’t waste precious time while in Vietnam.
He worked out at his hotel’s fitness center, proof that the IBF 105-pound titlist remains driven and motivated.