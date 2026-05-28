Taduran keeps eyes on Collazo

Pedro Taduran, the country’s lone world boxing champion, is not losing hope on a possible unification showdown with Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo.

The reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight king just arrived in the country after spending three days in Vietnam for the boxing body’s annual convention.

“I guess I have to wait and see what happens next month when Collazo defends his two titles against Joey Canoy (in the US),” Taduran told DAILY TRIBUNE (see related story below).

Collazo risks his World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization jewels against Canoy on 20 June at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.