Caliraya Springs rolls out ‘footgolf’ frontier

Move over basketball and volleyball — a hybrid revolution is stepping onto Philippine fairways as Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna prepares to host the country’s first-ever “footgolf” tournament on 27 June.

While traditional sports dominate national airwaves and golf rules the corporate world, football enjoys deep regional devotion, particularly in strongholds like Iloilo and Bacolod. By merging the precision of golf with the raw kicking power of football, footgolf is uniquely positioned to tap into this regional fervor, offering an accessible new avenue for players.

The global phenomenon challenges players to kick a regulation football into a 21-inch cup in as few shots as possible. Despite its worldwide popularity, dedicated physical courses in the Philippines have been nonexistent until now.