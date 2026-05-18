‘Fairway to the Future’ starts swinging

The Philippine Sport Commission’s (PSC) innovative national golf grassroots development program, dubbed “Fairway to the Future,” is now in full swing.

A well-attended press conference followed by an 18-hole tournament featuring promising Filipino jungolfers and the people and prestigious golf clubs behind the program got the ball rolling yesterday at Club Intramuros in Manila.

“This program will prove that golf is for everyone. No barriers. Walang hadlang,” said PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, who is spearheading the nationwide program along with the National Golf Association of the Philippines headed by Al Panlilio.