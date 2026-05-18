‘Fairway to the Future’ starts swinging

The Philippine Sport Commission’s (PSC) innovative national golf grassroots development program, dubbed “Fairway to the Future,” is now in full swing.
A well-attended press conference followed by an 18-hole tournament featuring promising Filipino jungolfers and the people and prestigious golf clubs behind the program got the ball rolling yesterday at Club Intramuros in Manila.
“This program will prove that golf is for everyone. No barriers. Walang hadlang,” said PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, who is spearheading the nationwide program along with the National Golf Association of the Philippines headed by Al Panlilio.
Gregorio said the new approach is aimed at making the sport more inclusive than ever and accessible to underprivileged youth, including those in public schools, out-of-school youth, and the children of caddies or the maintenance workers of golf courses nationwide.
Gregorio stressed that the program, which the PSC has drawn up to cover other sports outside of golf, is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “Let the kids play” and at the same time boost sports tourism in the country.
“That is why we call it ‘Fairway to the Future.’ It should serve as a pathway for children who want to play golf but do not have the means. We believe that there’s talent outside of the exclusive courses. Hindi lang pang mayaman ang golf. Golf is for everyone,” he said.
Gregorio announced that immediately heeding the call was The International Series and Bingo Plus, which will donate 100 dozen golf balls and 100 junior golf sets on behalf of the Bingo Plus Philippine Open scheduled in November.
“We will collaborate with you on your National Grassroots Golf Program. It would be our privilege to be part of this historic initiative. We congratulate Chairman Patrick Gregorio and the PSC for their vision and contribution to nation building through sports,” said Bingo Plus in a statement.