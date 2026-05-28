BIR files raps vs firms over P58.5-M unpaid taxes

The tax agency filed the cases under its Run After Tax Evaders program. This brings the total number of tax evasion lawsuits lodged with the Justice Department to 78 since BIR commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza took office six months ago.

Charged with willful failure to pay internal revenue taxes were Hamaya Philippines Corp., Antipas DT Construction and Development Corp., SH Business Construction Services Inc., and Sorsogon-based taxpayer Annalyn Esteves Hara.