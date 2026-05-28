BIR files raps vs firms over P58.5-M unpaid taxes

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has filed separate criminal complaints with the Department of Justice (DoJ) against three companies and an individual for allegedly failing to pay a combined P58.5 million in back taxes.
The tax agency filed the cases under its Run After Tax Evaders program. This brings the total number of tax evasion lawsuits lodged with the Justice Department to 78 since BIR commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza took office six months ago.
Charged with willful failure to pay internal revenue taxes were Hamaya Philippines Corp., Antipas DT Construction and Development Corp., SH Business Construction Services Inc., and Sorsogon-based taxpayer Annalyn Esteves Hara.
Hamaya Philippines Corp., located in Bacoor, Cavite, faces the largest assessment, owing P27.294 million in deficiency income and withholding taxes from 2017.