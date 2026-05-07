SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

BIR sues commodities firm over alleged fraud

BIR sues commodities firm over alleged fraud
Published on

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed a criminal complaint Thursday with the Department of Justice against Lobelle Commodities Corp. for allegedly evading more than P262 million in taxes through the misuse of import exemptions.

The complaint, which includes the company’s corporate officers, alleged tax evasion linked to palm olein oil importations during the second half of 2020.

BIR sues commodities firm over alleged fraud
P698K worth of substandard cooking oil seized in Bulacan

According to the BIR, Lobelle Commodities claimed value-added tax exemptions intended for palm olein used in animal feed.

Under the National Internal Revenue Code, such exemptions apply only if the oil is used for animal consumption and is certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as unfit for human consumption.

BIR sues commodities firm over alleged fraud
BOC intercepts 25 containers worth P136.92-M goods

Investigators found that Lobelle is not a manufacturing firm, making it unlikely the oil was used for feed production. The BIR also alleged the company sold the oil to entities that were similarly not engaged in animal feed manufacturing.

Furthermore, the FDA reported it had no record of any certification requests from the company for 2020.        

BIR tax evasion case Philippines
palm olein VAT exemption fraud
DOJ complaint Lobelle Commodities Corp
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph